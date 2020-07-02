Alleged Drug Players Held in St James

Seven men suspected to be significant players in the illegal drug trade were arrested in a major security operation, Wednesday, in St James, in which cash of more than J$1 million and a high-end motor vehicle were also seized.

A statement from the Corporate Communications Unit (CCU) of the police said the operation was led by the Counter-Terrorism and Organised Crime Investigation Division (C-TOC) in several communities across St. James yesterday, Wednesday, July 1.

It is being suggested that the raid and those arrested were connected to the recent arrest in the United States, of three police officers, in connection to drugs. The three, including one female are based in Montego Bay.

The operation which commenced about 3:00 a.m. and lasted for over eleven hours consisted of various sections of the Jamaica Constabulary Force and the Jamaica Defence Force.

The law enforcement teams carried out operations in the communities of Rhyne Park, West Gate, Granville, Mount Salem, Catherine Mount and Flankers.

The police said that among the suspects detained are,- members of a major transnational drug trafficking syndicate suspected to be behind the illegal export of large quantities of dangerous drugs to the United States and elsewhere in North America, as also to Europe.

Some of the men detained are believed to be connected to the three Jamaican Police who were arrested in the United States last week after they were held smuggling a quantity of cocaine.

A large cache of electronic devices, cash in both foreign and local currency with a value in excess of Jamaican J$1.2 million, a BMW X6 motor car, as well as a licensed firearm were seized in line with on-going investigations.