Alleged Cow Thief Arrested in St Elizabeth

Leave a Comment / By / August 24, 2023

A St Elizabeth man who was allegedly caught in possession of a stolen cow in his motor vehicle, along a section of the Vauxhall main road in Maggotty, St Elizabeth, on Thursday, August 24, has been taken into police custody.

The identity of the accused man is being withheld until he has been officially charged.

Reports are that about 12:30am, the police received information that cow thieves were seen stealing cows from a farm in the area, and had escaped in a Mazda Premacy Motor car.

The lawmen intercepted the vehicle along the Vauxhall main road, where they discovered a live cow tucked away in the trunk of the vehicle.

The accused was unable to explain how he came to be in possession of the animal, and he was taken into custody.

Acting Superintendent of Police for the parish of St Elizabeth, Coleridge Minto, stated that Praedial larceny has been a challenge in the parish, hence the police will be strengthening their partnership with the farming communities to apprehend all perpetrators, and bring praedial larceny under control.

Leave a Reply

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com

%d bloggers like this: