ALLEDGED ‘COPS KILLER’ KILLED IN KINGSTON, JAMAICA

Information just in is that law enforcement officials killed a man believed to be one of the masterminds in this morning’s brazen killing of two police officers in the Horizon Park area of Old Harbour Road.

The man reportedly engaged the lawmen in a shootout in the community of Coorville Gardens, Kingston this afternoon and was killed.

The shootout occured just hours following the attack on a police party in Horizon Park, St Catherine. In the brutal attack on the police team this morning, two lawmen were shot dead and two others critically injured.

The perpetrator is believed to be Damion Hamilton, who is said to be a deportee.

The manhunt is still on for the other perpetrators in this morning’s gruesome attack on The Jamaica Constabulary Force.