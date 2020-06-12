ALLEDGED ‘COPS KILLER’ KILLED IN KINGSTON, JAMAICA

Two Cops Murdered While on Operation in Spanish Town
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Information just in is that law enforcement officials killed a man believed to be one of the masterminds in this morning’s brazen killing of two police officers in the Horizon Park area of Old Harbour Road.

The man reportedly engaged the lawmen in a shootout in the community of Coorville Gardens, Kingston this afternoon and was killed.

The shootout occured just hours following the attack on a police party in Horizon Park, St Catherine.  In the brutal attack on the police team this morning, two lawmen were shot dead and two others critically injured.

The perpetrator is believed to be Damion Hamilton, who is said to be a deportee.

The manhunt is still on for the other perpetrators in this morning’s gruesome attack on The Jamaica Constabulary Force.

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

Related Posts

Recent Posts

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....