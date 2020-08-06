All set for virtual Independence Day celebration

Although there will be an absence of spectators at this evening’s Independence Day Spectacular, Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sports, Olivia ‘Babsy’ Grange says there will still be fireworks.

The display will last five minutes, following the myriad of performances that will be streamed live from the National Arena.

Shaggy, Marcia Griffiths and Ken Boothe will be presented with Jamaica Reggae Icon Awards at the event which will feature popular local artistes, including the 2020 Jamaica Festival Song winner Buju Banton; Kemar Highcon; Beenie Man; Dre Island; Christopher Martin; Tessanne Chin; Wayne Marshall; Kevin Downswell; Kukudoo; Chevaughn; Ikaya; Shereita; and Richie Stephens.

L’Acadco, Dance Xpressionz and Citi Dance Company will also perform on the show, which begins at 4:00 pm and will be broadcast live on TVJ, PBCJ and on social media.

Minister Grange shared with McKoy’s News that there will be a virtual after party to be held on Zoom, featuring Ricky Trooper, DJ Boom Boom, Collin Hines, DJ Rodrick, Elephant Man, and Jahvinci.

This virtual event is to replace the street dances usually held across Jamaica on Independence Day.

The Zoom ID is 834 1718 9596 and the password is 198804.

