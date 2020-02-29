All Set for Jamaica vs Panama/Gloves Overs Guns Fight Card

According to the Jamaica Boxing Board of Control president Stephen Bomber Jones, everything is in place for the Jamaica vs Panama/Gloves Over Guns fight card which is scheduled for Saturday February 29 at the Montego Bay Cricket Club in St. James. It is scheduled to start at 7:00 pm and will feature seven amateur bouts – three youths (novice) and four elite bouts.

Jamaica and Panama will be using the elite bouts to give their boxers time in the ring to further prepare for this year’s Olympics. The three Jamaican Olympic hopefuls who will be fighting are Sanji Williams, Trevor Thonson and Joshua Fraser (who trains in Canada)

The Panamanian team arrived in the island Friday morning and are upbeat that they will have a repeat of their last trip here in 2019 when they won all their matches.

Stephen Bomber Jones, president of the Jamaica Boxing Board said that the card was organized based on a request from Panama. “Panama president contacted us to say they would like a friendly international, a bout, a strong bout where their boxers can have a nice competition so we will be using our best boxers, our elite boxers to go up against theirs because its a big year in boxing worldwide.”

Third secretary at the Panamanian Embassy Roger Gonzalez Martinez welcomed the event, “I think that this event help the fighters in both country to improve you level. I think that this boxing event is wonderful for both countries.”

According to Gilbert Vaz, Jamaica’s head coach “We expect to win. We hope we can sweep all seven bouts. We definitely gonna be far better than the last time because we have an experienced team. It is always a tight match between us as the natural talent that we have with less resources, we are a force to recon with.”

Sanji Williams, feather weight boxer out of Bruising Gym and MVP at the recently held national boxing champions promised fireworks. “Yes I am looking forward to it. You can expect a night of explosive boxing. I will go in the ring and just keep the pressure on my opponent.”

Jonathan Hanson who will be stepping up in class to fight as light heavy weight looks forward to “a very very exciting fight. He invited the people of Montego Bay to “come support your own cause I am a MoBay youth. I went to primary school at Catherine Mount and so come support your own, come see mi do mi ting.”

The fight card received sponsorship support from ICool and IDrade, JSIF, Purity, Alacran Foundation and SDF.

The Jamaica Boxing Board will officially open its second national gym on the third floor of Montego Bay Cricket Club in the morning. President Jones said that the gym will help to grow the sport in the western end of the island as well as be a centre for driving its Gloves Over Guns community boxing initiative.

Support for establishing the gym came from the Canadian Embassy and Food For the Poor.