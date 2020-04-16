All BPO Businesses Order Closed in St. Catherine

Following the outbreak which has seen 52 employees of the Alorica business operation in Portmore being tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19), all call centres operating in the business process outsourcing (BPO) sector in St Catherine have been ordered closed by the Government.

This has resulted in a sharp rise in confirmed coronavirus cases on the island, from 73 to 125 in just two days.

Following the development, all employees of Alorica were ordered to self-quarantine at home for 14 days.

It is also being reported that some Alorica employees were already reportedly seeking employment elsewhere. The government is urging all business facilities to be proactive and alert in these times.