Alkaline Tops Jamaica Music Charts With ‘Nah Fi Like’ Single

Dancehall adroit Alkaline debuted his new single Nah Fi Like a week ago on April 20th via VEVO and YouTube. Along with the release came many assumptions that the single was a direct diss towards his timeworn adversary Vybz Kartel.

Kartel responded to the diss by penning a thoughtful prayer for Alkaline on Instagram on the night of the release. His prayer trolled the singer for failing to make the billboard charts in 2016 with his debut album, New Level Unlocked. He mocked Alkaline for admiring NYC billboards in the music video for City instead of “climbing the billboard charts & selling gold, while Kartel locked up not getting p—-“. In another attack on April 23, Kartel revealed via a throwback photo that the Champion Boy deejay was once a GAZA supporter in his school days.

Besides the subliminal jabs in the song, Alkaline has invigorated his fan’s respect with this one. The Studio Vibes Entertainment produced single is a reminiscent sounding artwork of the artiste’s previous signature deejaying pattern – melodic, rhythmical and a witty display of expert voicing and riddim synchronisation.

His mastery has certainly paid off as he has now landed the #1 spot on YouTube’s Trending in Jamaica top 20 list. It doesn’t stop there, the Monopoly deejay is clearly monopolising the dancehall scene, well this week at least, he’s also at the #1 and #2 spots on Apple Music’s top songs in the Reggae category with his singles Nah Fi Like and Ocean Wave respectively.

The Apple Music service was recently launched in some Latin and Caribbean countries, and Jamaicans can sign up with up with a free 6-month trial. Fans can check out the other dancehall acts headlining the Apple Music Reggae music charts, including Intence‘s Yeng, Up Top Gaza by Vybz Kartel with TeeJay.

Alkaline’s Nah Fi Like monster single is his 5th release since the start of 2020; he is evidently just getting his feet wet. It follows Monopoly, which dropped 3 weeks ago, Ocean Wave, Gladdest Night and Riches. The track is streaming heavily and is steadily approaching a million views on YouTube; complete with more than 12k comments from the Vendetta Boss’s die hard enthusiasts.

Fans like Kenardo Isaacs said, “ Na lie alkaline the song bad bad bad bad can’t stop play it. them nah fi like because it can’t stop play #vendetta”.

Another fan just had to share with everyone… “Mi father a tell mi fi download Alkaline Nah Fi Like on his phone dwl”, then another said “Bredda this song gets better and better every time I listen.”

Check out Alkaline’s chart topping Nah Fi Like single below if you haven’t already.

Source: Dancehallmag