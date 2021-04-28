Alkaline to release “Top Prize” Album May 14

Alkaline is set to drop his his most recent body of work ‘Top Prize’ on May 14, 2021.

The entertainer shared the news via social media last night (Tues), along with the project’s tracklist and cover art.

His 14-track sophomore album includes the previously released lead single for “Top Prize”, “Maniac,” “Magic,” “Hostage,” and “More Life.”

Tracks such as “Ocean Wave,” “Cree,” and “Deh Suh” were also previously released.

‘Top Prize’, now available for pre-order, follows the release of his 2016 debut album “New Level Unlocked”, which peaked at #1 and spent 18 weeks on the Billboard Reggae Album coveted charts.

