Alkaline Submits Top Prize Album for Grammy Consideration

Alkaline’s Sophomore Album Top Prize has been summited for Grammy consideration, his sister and manager Kereena Beckford revealed.

The 14-track project dropped May 14 2021, debuted at the #2 position on the Billboard Reggae Album charts and #56 on the US Current Albums Sales chart after its first initial week of sales and streams.

Top Prize also captured the #1 spot on Amazon Music’s best-selling album charts in three categories – International, Reggae and Caribbean& Cuba for several weeks and saw all 14 tracks from the album occupying Deezer Top 100 playlist in Jamaica.

The success of Top Prize followed the release of his debut album, New Level Unlocked in March 2016, which went on to debut at #1 on Billboard Reggae Albums Chart.

The nominations for 64th GRAMMY Awards will be announced on November 23, 2021 with the 2022 Award ceremony scheduled for January 31, 2022, at the STAPLES Center in Los Angeles.

The first voting round opened on October 22 and will close off on November 5, 2021.