Alkaline Endorses MP Fayval Williams With ‘Formula’ Dubplate

Popular Dancehall artiste Alkaline has endorsed MP Fayval Williams with a dubplate of his hit song, Formula. The song, produced by Lee Milla, was released in 2016, following Alkaline‘s New Level Unlocked album.

With dubs trending within Jamaica’s political landscape. Several candidates contesting a seat in the September 3 General Election have secured the backing of a popular Dancehall artiste in a bid to reach constituents who are unable to attend political gatherings in lieu of the COVID-19 regulations.

Fayval Williams, Minister of Science, Energy, and Technology, posted the 44 second long Formula dub on Twitter yesterday, which she introduced with the caption, “I’ve been told that I have the formula for St. Andrew Eastern, so it’s only right that I enter the #dub clash with this ….Enjoy!”

This video shows the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) candidate and incumbent Member of Parliament for the St Andrew Eastern constituency working assiduously within her assigned communities. Among the highlights of her achievements shown include job creation, community park groundbreaking, water pipe installations, the transformation of zinc fences to concrete walls, and the establishment of a jogging trail.

However, her opponent, Venesha Phillips of the People’s National Party, believes Williams has failed as an MP.

“The deficit, in terms of leadership in Eastern St Andrew, is all around for all of us to see. Unfortunately, we have not had the kind of leadership and investment in the constituency that would allow us to maximise our true potential as a constituency that is rich in so many ways,” Phillips told the Jamaica Observer yesterday before her nomination.

Phillips has not released a campaign dubplate.

Their race is a tight one, as Williams won by 161 votes in 2016 against the then PNP MP for St Andrew Eastern, Andre Hylton.

In Williams’ personalized dubplate, the Ocean Wave singer chants, “St Andrew Eastern hear yah ah Fayval have the formula, Fayval Williams, dem nay wah we hear, mek we tell you ah nuh like we care, just ah go fi do the job, dem can’t get Fayval outta here.”

“Poverty go away, tell di people don’t cry no tears.” The dub continued, “Dem nay want we yah, she cut and come back with the formula, have everybody speechless like Michael Jackson song enuh, when she ah work dem did ah laugh enuh…St Andrew Eastern hear yah, ah fayval have the formula.”

Meanwhile, the MP’s Twitter followers seem to be enjoying this one, as seen by most of the comments.

“Aunty Fay wah yuh let dem draw yuh into?” One follower asked, “I need to meet you ma’am yea you have my index finger.” Stated another. “Formula boss,” another follower tweeted.

Some of the most popular dubs so far have been Spice and Shenseea’s endorsement of Lisa Hanna, Jahvillani, Ishawna, Intence, Masicka and Skillibeng for Prime Minister Andrew Holness, Stylo G for Peter Bunting, Dovey Magnum for Peter Phillips, Beenie Man for fiancé Krystal Tomlinson and Teejay for Floyd Green.

Veterans like Bounty Killer, Vybz Kartel, Tanya Stephens, and Protoje have criticized Jamaican politicians for what they describe as their exploitation of Dancehall music for their election campaigns, but otherwise failing to support the genre throughout the year.

Source: Dancehallmag