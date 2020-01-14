Alkaline Drops New Song “Riches” Feat. Knaxx, Sashie Cool & Star Captyn

Alkaline Drops New Song “Riches” Feat. Knaxx, Sashie Cool & Star Captyn
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Alkaline dropped his new track “Riches” featuring Sashie Cool, Knaxx, and Star Captyn.

The song called “Riches” has already accumulated tens of thousands of views in the very short few hours since its unannounced debut today (Jan 13). Alkaline has not dropped any new music in a while, so fans are thrilled to hear from the Vendetta boss again. After his anti-climactic lyric all clash with 6ixx member Squash, the Alkaline released a few more songs but remained more reserved towards the end of the year as he did for the better part of it.

Though we haven’t heard from Alkaline in a while, we do know the deejay always intended to put his artistes on. Now with the turn of the decade, what better time to focus on them seeing as the Vendetta deejay has already achieved so much and is capable of helping others. This new track, “Riches,” was produced by Gegodon Records. The collaborative effort, as the name suggested, talks about the artiste’s wealth and envied lifestyle.

Fans have been loving the song that features a groovy dancehall base and Alkaline’s usual innovative flows and witty lyrics. The collaborating artistes delivered solid verses, but it will take Vendetta fans some more time to warm up to them. The deejay specifically asked fans to let him know if they like the song. One fan who was in awe of the deejay’s efforts wrote, “Look at that, just 26 years old and giving other artists a voice. Well done. Vendetta. Oshhh. Look at the positive impact.”

Alkaline has not shared the song on social media, but fans were quick to find the new release that premiered on the deejay’s official “Alkaline Musiq” YouTube page. Give it a listen and check out the budding talents Star Captyn, Sashie Cool, and Knaxx.

 

Source: Urbanislandz

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

Recent News
Jamaica Jamaica Jamaica weh really a gwan
Jamaica Jamaica Jamaica weh really a gwan
Video: Three cars damaged by fire at the KFC parking lot
Video: Three cars damaged by fire at the KFC parking lot
Andre “Blackman” Bryan Is Much More Dangerous Than Tesha Miller
Andre “Blackman” Bryan Is Much More Dangerous Than Tesha Miller
Man reportedly Stabbed by his male lover to Death
Man reportedly Stabbed by his male lover to Death
Melody Davidson Death Announcement
Melody Davidson Death Announcement
Alkaline Drops New Song “Riches” Feat. Knaxx, Sashie Cool & Star Captyn
Alkaline Drops New Song “Riches” Feat. Knaxx, Sashie Cool & Star Captyn
Death row inmate requests execution by firing squad instead of lethal injection
Death row inmate requests execution by firing squad instead of lethal injection
Twenty-year-old Jasmine Tapper Missing
Twenty-year-old Jasmine Tapper Missing
3 Beautiful Women Murdered in less than a month
3 Beautiful Women Murdered in less than a month

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....