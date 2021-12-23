Alkaline, Chronixx top Spotify with Most Streams

The Spotify Streams are in and according to Communications Manager for Spotify’s new markets across the world, Julia Lavender, Jamaican Artistes Alkaline and Chronixx accounted for the most streams on the platform locally.

Lavender states that “Much of the music energy is still untapped, but with our launch we believe that we can give Jamaica’s music culture a boost both locally and globally and that the access to our creator tools will help propel Jamaican artist’s careers.”

Spotify became available in Jamaica since February this year, helping to help propel Jamaican music locally and worldwide.Data suggests that the Streaming giant holds about 32% market share among premium streaming services.

Lavender said “Data from our dedicated Caribbean Hub shows us that there’s a tremendous interest in sounds from the country, and Jamaican genres have seen massive increases in listenership since Spotify first entered the market.”