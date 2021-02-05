Alfanso McDonald Missing, from Kingston

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Fifty-three-year-old Alfanso McDonald, otherwise called ‘Eddie’, a mechanic of Church Hill Avenue, Kingston 10 has been missing since Monday, February  01.

He is of dark complexion, stout build and about 182 centimetres (6 feet) tall.

Reports from the Hunts Bay Police are that McDonald went to Montego Bay in St. James and did not return home. When last seen, he was dressed in a pink and white shirt, blue shorts and a pair of white Nike shoes. He has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Alfanso McDonald is being asked to contact the Hunts Bay Police at 876-923-7111, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest Police Station.

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Related Posts

Recent Posts

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....