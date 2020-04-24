Alexia Baugh Missing

Alexia Baugh Missing - Mckoy's News
The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) said an Ananda Alert has been activated for 14-year-old Alexia Baugh from Swaby’s Hope district in Spur Tree, Manchester, who has been missing since Tuesday, April 21.

She is of dark complexion and slim build and is about 165 centimeters (5 feet 5 inches) tall.

The JCF said: “Reports are that Alexia was last seen at home about 11 AM wearing a black and white blouse, black and grey shorts, and a pair of purple and pink slippers.”

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Alexia should contact the Mandeville Police at 876-962-2832, police 119 emergency number, or the nearest police station.

