Alexcia Smith Missing, from St Catherine

15-year-old Alexcia Smith of Portmore Villa, Gregory Park in St. Catherine, who has been missing since Saturday, September 3.

She is of dark complexion, medium build and is about 165 centimetres (5 feet 5 inches) tall.

Reports from the Caymanas Police are that Alexcia was last seen at home about 2:20 a.m., wearing a blue-and-white T-shirt and a pair of red-and-black tights. She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Alexcia Smith is being asked to contact the Caymanas Police at 876-988-1719, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

