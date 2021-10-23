Alec Baldwin told Gun was Safe before fatal shooting, Reports say

Court Documents revealed that an assistant director told Hollywood Actor Alec Baldwin that the gun which killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was safe.

Baldwin fired the prop weapon on the set of the film Rust, which resulted in the death of 42 year old Hutchins and injuries to director 48 year old Joel Souza on Thursday.

The actor subsequently shared a statement on social media, expressing his “shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother, and deeply admired colleague of ours”.

He added: “I’m fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred and I am in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family.”

Production on the movie was halted indefinitely to comply with police investigations.

It is reported that Baldwin went willingly to the sheriff’s office to provide a statement. No charges have been filed in regard to the incident.