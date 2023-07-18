Alabama parents arrested after toddler found alone with cocaine in system

An Alabama couple was arrested this weekend after their two-year-old daughter was found alone, naked, and with cocaine in her system while lying on the ground outside their neighbor’s apartment.

Drugs and guns were found within the toddler’s reach inside an apartment in Daphne on Saturday, according to police, who were called after a neighbor found the child alone and suffering heat-related issues.

“The parents and the individual who found the child all live in the same complex. I’m not sure how many feet away or how many apartments away the child had traveled but we believe she had been alone and unattended, unclothed…completely unclothed for upwards of twenty minutes,” Daphne Police Captain Reginald Ardis said.

Hannah Straszheim and Tyler Still
Hannah Mackenzie Straszheim and Tyler Bryan Still were arrested Saturday by Daphne police.
Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office

The toddler’s parents, Tyler Bryan Still, 23, and Hannah Mackenzie Straszheim, 21, have been charged with chemical endangerment and two counts of possession of a controlled substance, Fox 10 reported.

Police and medics were called and the toddler was taken to the hospital, where staff informed investigators she had tested positive for cocaine.

After obtaining a search warrant for the apartment, police discovered over one hundred oxycontin pills, cocaine — some of which was found inside the child’s bedroom — and guns that were kept within the child’s reach.

oxycontin pills
Police found over one hundred oxycontin pills inside the couple’s apartment.
WALA
Alabama couple and baby
Drugs and weapons were kept inside the apartment within the child’s reach.
Facebook / Jennifer Straszheim

Three semi-automatic handguns were found inside the apartment, police said.

“They found the place in a pretty severe condition of disarray,” Ardis said. “During the search, they also located over one hundred oxycontin pills, a small quantity of powder cocaine, some of which was actually in the child’s bedroom in plain sight and also three semi-automatic handguns and all of this was in reach of the child if she had wanted to grab it.”

Police in Daphne, a city 170 miles southwest of Montgomery, are working with the Department of Human Resources and the child’s extended family to create a custody plan for the child.

alabama couple
The child’s parents are being held on $35,500 bail each.
Facebook / Hannah Straszheim
guns
Officials are working to make a custody plan for the child.
WALA

The bond for the girl’s parents was set at $35,500 each.

The Daphne Police Department and Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the incident.

 

 

SOURCE: New york post

