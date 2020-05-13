Akon Shoots Down Rumors Of Dancehall Project

The rumor mill has once again put Senegalese artist Akon in the spotlight. This time, there were claims that Akon is working on a dancehall project. News came last month that the Locked Up singer was working on a project named “Akon and Friends Remastered”.

Reports were that the project was slated to be released at the end of April and was described as a reggae-inspired album under collaborative efforts of Golden Child Records, Contractor Music Group, Kohanim Records and Beatbopper Records.

Akon took to Twitter to react to the claims, denouncing them as false. “For the record, I am not putting out a reggae compilation called ‘Akon and Friends,’ the performer stated. “I don’t know anything about this project. If you see it being promoted, it’s not happening.”

Now according to IRIEFM, Sean Edwards, the CEO of the Contractor Music Group, has revealed that Akon has been replaced by Ghanaian singer-songwriter Shatta Wale. The compilation project has been renamed to ‘Tropical House Cruises to Jamaica the Reggae Collector Edition’, according to Contractor Music Group and will feature Capleton, Sizzla, Beenie Man, Peter Morgan of Morgan Heritage, Tommy Lee Sparta, and Skillibeng among others.

Akon is a singer/songwriter, entrepreneur, record producer, and philanthropist. The masses love his musical style, which is a mixture of R&B, hip hop, and pop. The Grammy-nominated singer recently joined forces with a well-known Jamaican entertainer, Don Yute. The duo worked together on a single titled Stay Down.

Still, the news of a dancehall/reggae collaboration was not surprising. Akon has always experimented with music. He shows outside of the box thinking in his productions and delivery, ever since he debuted in 2004. Last year he launched Jamakon, a leg of his company that seeks to produce music with Jamaican artists.

Source: Dancehallmag