Akon Combines Dancehall & Hip-Hop For His Upcoming Project

International music superstar and businessman Akon is no stranger to Dancehall and Reggae cross overs. He has supplied his vocal abilities on tracks with various dancehall artistes in the past including Demarco, Beenie Man and Kardinal Offishall.

His latest project, ‘Akon and Friends Remastered’, is slated to be released at the end of April nad is described as a reggae-inspired album and is taking shape with the collaborative efforts of Golden Child Records, Contractor Music Group, Kohanim Records and Beatbopper Records.

The album is executive produced by Jamaican producer Sean ‘Contractor’ Edwards. Contractor is a Billboard-topping and Amazon best-selling heavyweight who was the man behind the Tropical House Cruises to Jamaica album. He is also no stranger to hip hop and has had collaborative projects in the genre distributed by Universal Records in the past.

‘Akon and Friends Remastered’ will feature a host of well known names such as Akon himself, Sean Paul, Da Baby, Beenie Man, Elephant Man, Royce Da 59, Wayne Wonder and Don Yute. These names add to the high anticipation of the album by fans and music enthusiasts from various genres.

The album will also be a platform for artistes with lesser-known names who have been given the opportunity to feature on the mega album as well. These names include the likes of Locx, IBRU, Alonestar, Herbert Skillz, King Tiger, K’Coneil, Alistarr, Krueshef, VBlock Dutch, Jay Shephard and Kapo DiKaprio.

Artistes such as Locx and Don Yute have gone on to speak about how they became involved with the project and how excited they are for its release for the public to enjoy the high quality of music that the album promises.

With the accumulation of talent that this album provides, we will not be disappointed. If everything goes as planned, we will be witnessing the launch of a historic album that both reignites careers and catapults new careers to higher platforms.

Source: Dancehallmag