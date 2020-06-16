Akeem Briscoe Missing, from Kingston

Twenty-one-year-old Akeem Briscoe of Abberville Avenue, Kingston 20 has been missing since Friday, June 12.

He is of dark complexion, slim build and is about 178 centimetres (5 feet 10 inches) tall.

Reports are that Briscoe was last seen at home about 3:00 p.m. on Friday, June 12 dressed in a red shirt, blue jeans and black slippers. All attempts to contact him have failed.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Akeem Briscoe is being asked to contact the Duhaney Park Police at 876-933-4280, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest Police Station.

