AK-47 Assault Rifle Seized in Newtown District, Santa Cruz, St Elizabeth

The Santa Cruz police are reporting the seizure of an illegal AK-47 assault rifle at a location in Newtown district, Santa Cruz, St Elizabeth, on Thursday, November 11.

No one has been arrested in connection with this latest seizure.

Reports by the police are that about 3:15 pm, on Thursday, an operation was carried out at several sections of Newtown community.

During the search of a premises, the lawmen discovered the assault rifle which was fitted with an empty magazine.

The weapon was seized and an investigation launched into the seizure.

