AK-47 Assault Rifle Found in Chicken Coop, in Kingston

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

The Kingston Central police have seized another assault rifle from the streets of the corporate area.

The weapon, an AK-47 Assault Rifle, was seized along a section of Smith Lane, in Kingston, on Tuesday, April 6.

Reports by the police are that about 11:00 am, lawmen on operation carried out several searches at sections of Smith Lane.

During the search of one premises, the lawmen discovered the weapon which was hidden in a chicken coop.

No one has been arrested in connection with this latest seizure.

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

The ultimate diary of confessions.: Volume 1 Book

Related Posts

Recent Posts

The ultimate diary of confessions.: Volume 1 Book

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....