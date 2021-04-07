AK-47 Assault Rifle Found in Chicken Coop, in Kingston

The Kingston Central police have seized another assault rifle from the streets of the corporate area.

The weapon, an AK-47 Assault Rifle, was seized along a section of Smith Lane, in Kingston, on Tuesday, April 6.

Reports by the police are that about 11:00 am, lawmen on operation carried out several searches at sections of Smith Lane.

During the search of one premises, the lawmen discovered the weapon which was hidden in a chicken coop.

No one has been arrested in connection with this latest seizure.