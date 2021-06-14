Ajani Taffe Missing, from Kingston

Twenty-six-year-old Ajani Taffe otherwise called ‘Squaddie,’ a security officer of Kemtin Crescent, Kingston 20 has been missing since Sunday, June 06.

He is of dark complexion, slim build and about 188 centimetres (6 feet 2 inches) tall.

Reports from the Duhaney Park Police are that Taffe was last seen in the Washington Gardens are about 9:45 p.m. He was dressed in a white shirt, black jeans and a pair of black pants. All efforts to contact him have proven futile.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Ajani Taffe is asked to contact the Duhaney Park Police at 876-933-4280, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.