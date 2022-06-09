Airport Worker Fined $30,000 After Being Caught With Speaker Box In Groin

An airport worker was fined $30,000 in the St. James Parish Court on Wednesday after he was found with a speaker box in his groin that he could not properly account for.

Rohan Simpson pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of property when he appeared before Her Honour Sasha Smith-Ashley at the St. James Parish Court.

The exact date of the incident was not given, but the court heard that Simpson, who works on the ramp, was found with a speaker box in his groin area and failed to properly account for it.

According to him, he found the item in the restroom.

“Did you find it on the ramp?” Smith-Ashley asked.

No miss, I found it in the restroom,” said Simpson.

Is it yours?” the judge then asked.

“No miss,” Simpson replied.

The judge then reminded him that taking something that does not belong to him is unlawful.

He was subsequently ordered to pay a fine of $30,000 or 10 days in jail.

