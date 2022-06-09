Airport Driver Caught with 1 Kg Of Cocaine in Truck

A 26-year-old airport driver was denied bail in the St. James Parish Court on Wednesday, after the truck he was driving was stopped at the Port Security checkpoint and found to contain a kilogram of cocaine.

Leonard Foskin is facing a charge of possession of cocaine.

It is alleged that on May 22 at about 10:21 a.m., the vehicle that Foskin was driving was stopped at the Port Security checkpoint, and when it was searched, two packages with cocaine were found on the floor behind the driver’s seat.

He was instructed not to move the vehicle, but he fled and was pursued by three police officers, who apprehended him.

The prosecution opposed bail saying he was a flight risk.

However, Foskin’s lawyer, Dalton Reid stated that his client conducted his own preliminary check and discovered nothing illegal. The attorney also stated that he was not aware that the dug was under the driver’s seat until the Port Security officer stopped him and performed her check.

‘He knows that this truck would have been stopped at a certain point and he knows the vehicle would have been searched,’ Reid explained.

In regards to his client fleeing the scene, Reid said he had panicked and it was not an intention to evade the police.

The attorney also mentioned that he co-operated with the police and that his house was also searched and nothing illegal was found.

After hearing from both sides, presiding parish judge Sasha Smith-Ashley said he was not a suitable candidate for bail.

“The crown is saying that the case is strong because you have made admissions, and the crown is also saying that you appear to be someone who will not return for your trial,” said Smith-Ashley.

In light of that, she remanded him to police custody until August 22.

