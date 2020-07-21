Airline passengers reminded of protocols to enter Jamaica

Caribbean Airlines is advising its customers traveling to Jamaica that

they must receive the necessary approvals for entering the country

before they are allowed to travel.

In an advisory today to its customers, Caribbean Airlines (CAL) said all

customers travelling into Jamaica must first complete an online

screening

and application to receive the necessary approvals for entry to the

country.

CAL says on receipt of the approval email, applicants should follow the

additional instructions in the email. This allows them to download their

travel authorisation document.

This downloaded authorisation document presents the user with a

unique

barcode and application reference number, along with their name, date

of birth and passport number, which must be presented at check-in.

CAL says, “Persons who are unable to present the downloaded approval

authorisation with the unique barcode may not be accepted for travel.

Persons will not be allowed to travel, without meeting the requirements

as

outlined by the Jamaica Ministry of Health and Immigration Services.

See links below for easy access.

Jamaican nationals and residents

https://jamcovid19.moh.gov.jm/immigration.html

Visitors

https://www.visitjamaica.com/travelauthorization/