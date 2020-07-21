Airline passengers reminded of protocols to enter Jamaica

Caribbean Airlines is advising its customers traveling to Jamaica that
they must receive the necessary approvals for entering the country
before they are allowed to travel.
In an advisory today to its customers, Caribbean Airlines (CAL) said all
customers travelling into Jamaica must first complete an online
screening
and application to receive the necessary approvals for entry to the
country.
CAL says on receipt of the approval email, applicants should follow the
additional instructions in the email. This allows them to download their
travel authorisation document.
This downloaded authorisation document presents the user with a
unique
barcode and application reference number, along with their name, date
of birth and passport number, which must be presented at check-in.
CAL says, “Persons who are unable to present the downloaded approval
authorisation with the unique barcode may not be accepted for travel.
Persons will not be allowed to travel, without meeting the requirements
as
outlined by the Jamaica Ministry of Health and Immigration Services.
See links below for easy access.
Jamaican nationals and residents
https://jamcovid19.moh.gov.jm/immigration.html
Visitors
https://www.visitjamaica.com/travelauthorization/
