Aidonia Preps New Compilation Release

Dancehall star Aidonia is currently immersed in the studio, working on a new compilation.
The soon-to-be-released collective dubbed “CDTA” (Crash Dummy The Album) is tentatively set for release next month and features several of the camp’s established and emerging stars.
Among the shortlisted are Govana, Intence, Jayds, Tanso, Dee Dre and head honcho Aidonia.
Executively produced by Crash Dummy Records, the musical imprint is best known for their work on “U Know Di Vibes” by Aidonia and Govana’s latest release “Power Up”.
Currently, the latter occupies the No.8 spot on the Youtube Trending Music Chart (Jamaica). -WATCH BELOW

