Aidonia Is High Like ‘British Airways’ In Cool New Music Video

Dancehall artiste Aidonia takes us inside his heavily medicated mind in his cool new music video for the single British Airways. The short movie clip debuted on YouTube today with production credits to 4th Genna Music and Magical Studios.

The Epican brand ambassador went straight through the doors of the marijuana dispensary to present this latest musical display. It was just a few days ago that the company announced a teaming with Aidonia to develop a new strain of marijuana that would also take on a name to represent the dancehall entertainer.

With the promotion of the company and its marketplace in full swing, Aidonia plays out a theatrical skit that begins with the deejay and a team of technicians in the Epican lab ‘creating a new strain for the 4th Genna Boss Aidonia.’

The scenes eventually switch to what looks like another day, his phone rings and its Bibbo from Epican. He tells the BaAd deejay to forward so that he can check out the new strain.

In an interesting twist, the video carries on from the viewpoint of the deejay, showing us how he is seeing everything. But strange enough almost everyone working at the dispensary looks like Aidonia – the security and the access checkpoint, the host, customer assistant, chef, and waiter.

Aidonia in the Epican Lab developing his new trademark strain.

This being an apparent depiction that he was already ‘high’ upon getting to the weed shop. Nonetheless, he proceeds to pick out his choice of plant and head upstairs to the smoking lounge to light up his big spliff. Perhaps this is where he gets high like British Airways.

Next, he’s in the diner downstairs being served by ‘himself’ then things start to look a little blurry and hued. Retreating to the restroom, he mistakenly enters the women’s washroom to freshen up and catch a glimpse of himself in the mirror.

Throughout the music video, Aidonia sings about being high all the time and shares the feelings and manifestations that marijuana creates from him, “Frass mi cyaa talk, feel seh mi dumb/ I park on the moon and I walk in space/ feel like I got hit with a brick/ drove my car and feel mi a drift,” while he choruses, “Im high, Im high, I’m high… oh my, oh my … I’m so damn high and smoking fly, I’m floating high.”

Check out Aidonia’s new single British Airways here –

Source: Dancehallmag