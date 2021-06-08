Aidonia drops Summer Banger ‘U Know Di Vibe’

Aidonia has released a new a single just in time for the summer.

The song titled U Know Di Vibe is co-produced by 4th Genna Music and Crash Dummy Productions.

The official music video for the single was shot across locations in Montego Bay, St. James, and is directed by Cinema 20k.

Aidonia has been teasing the single since October last year, but delayed it’s release until the summer party season.

While players in the entertainment industry await word on its reopening, entertainers are preparing to drop new music which will serve as summer anthems.