Aidonia drops Summer Banger ‘U Know Di Vibe’

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Aidonia has released a new a single just in time for the summer.

The song titled U Know Di Vibe is co-produced by 4th Genna Music and Crash Dummy Productions.

The official music video for the single was shot across locations in Montego Bay, St. James, and is directed by Cinema 20k.

Aidonia has been teasing the single since October last year, but delayed it’s release until the summer party season.

While players in the entertainment industry await word on its reopening, entertainers are preparing to drop new music which will serve as summer anthems.

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

The ultimate diary of confessions.: Volume 1 Book

Related Posts

Recent Posts

The ultimate diary of confessions.: Volume 1 Book

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....