Agriculture Minister says supply of chicken meat, baby chicks to improve by next month

Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries, Floyd Green has moved to address
a shortage of baby chicks and chicken meat.
Over the last two months, many small farmers and householders have
complained of difficulties in getting baby chicks. At the same time there have
been reports of chicken meat shortage, even as the price has gone up.
The Minister convened a meeting on Thursday, September 17 with the
country’s two major poultry producers, Jamaica Broilers Group and Caribbean
Broilers, along with the Ministry’s technical team.
A release from the Ministry of Agriculture said the poultry producers
have indicated to the Minister that in the last two months demand has
increased for chicken and baby chicks.
The poultry stakeholders in the meeting said they have vastly increased
their orders of eggs and have also recently put a new hatchery into operation
to meet the high demand for baby chicks.
So far, both companies have increased their production of baby chicks
by an average of 15%. The impact of this increased production will be reflected
in the market by early to mid-October.
Minister Green said production is expected to meet demand by mid-
October and there will not be any shortage for Christmas.
