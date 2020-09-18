Agriculture Minister says supply of chicken meat, baby chicks to improve by next month

Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries, Floyd Green has moved to address

a shortage of baby chicks and chicken meat.

Over the last two months, many small farmers and householders have

complained of difficulties in getting baby chicks. At the same time there have

been reports of chicken meat shortage, even as the price has gone up.

The Minister convened a meeting on Thursday, September 17 with the

country’s two major poultry producers, Jamaica Broilers Group and Caribbean

Broilers, along with the Ministry’s technical team.

A release from the Ministry of Agriculture said the poultry producers

have indicated to the Minister that in the last two months demand has

increased for chicken and baby chicks.

The poultry stakeholders in the meeting said they have vastly increased

their orders of eggs and have also recently put a new hatchery into operation

to meet the high demand for baby chicks.

So far, both companies have increased their production of baby chicks

by an average of 15%. The impact of this increased production will be reflected

in the market by early to mid-October.

Minister Green said production is expected to meet demand by mid-

October and there will not be any shortage for Christmas.