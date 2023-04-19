AGI Trounced Almost Capable in KPMG Squash Final

AGI (Advantage General Insurance) trounced Almost Capable in the final of the KPMG Squash League recently at the Liguanea Club, to be crowned league champion. The best of three matches ended in a 2-1 score line but it was effectively over after the second match which AGI won before agreeing to play the third one for the benefit of the spectators who were enjoying the match-up between the league's two best teams.
The All Jamaica Squash champion – Julian Morrison of AGI defeated Almost Capable’s top player Adam Lee 3-1 with scores of 10-21, 21-18, 21-20, 21-20. In the second match, National Senior Trials winner Tahjia Lumley blanked Almost Capable’s Alan Roper 3-0 (21-18, 21-15, 21-18) in their best of five match-up. Almost Capabale’s
Daniel Chung clawed back some pride when they won the third match against Stephan Morrison 2 -1, after the teams agreed to play best of three in a match that was only of academic importance. The scores in that match were 21-18, 15-21, 21-18.
“Firstly the entire KPMG League was a successful league. I think it was a very good opportunity for everybody whose playing to be able test their skills at deficit – playing better players. In this current situation where we play today (Friday), we started at an average about sixteen love (16 to 0) and we had to come back and overcome that deficit,” said AGI team captain Julian Morrison
“I love it. I think it was great. I think that everybody played well throughout the entire thing cause everybody has gotten through with three-game win. I think that today was the hardest match, just a little bit harder than playing the semi finals against the Cereal Killers but that’s because these players are much better and their handicaps are similar so its a tough task trying to come back from fifteen or sixteen against a much better player but we are able to do it today and I am very grateful for everybody on the team,” said Morrison.
The award ceremony was held immediately after the final. Cereal Killers who went down to AGI in the semi final was third while Big Shot was the plate winner (winner of the top two losing teams match-up). AGI’s Dave Morrison bagged the league's most valuable player trophy.
President of the Jamaica Squash Association, Karen Anderson was pleased. She said that “it was fantastic. It brings out everything, the competitiveness, the sportsmanship, the cheering for the underdog, the underdog trying to bring down the big gun. The uniqueness of the event (the handicap system of play) is what makes it and what captures people’s enjoyment with it and so we are very excited about the tournament,”
She also said that the league was very important for the game locally especially for the juniors who get to play against various types of players at different skill levels as they prepare for the upcoming Caribbean Champions.
According to Rajan Trehan, country managing partner of title sponsor KPMG “we are thrilled with how the tournament went. I think the format of the game is so interesting. This along with the junior trials and the senior trials within the time period of this tournament has really given the juniors a lot of practice and given them a basis to step up their game. I think the timing is just perfect for this tournament.”
The 23rd KPMG Squash League began on February 28, took a break during Champs then returned to the courts to complete the fixtures. One hundred and ten matches were played among sixteen with matches on Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Liguanea Club and the Senior Common Room at the UWI campus.
