Agent Sasco recruits Sean Paul, Chronixx, & Kranium for new EP

Dancehall Artiste Agent Sasco has released his latest body of work, a new EP, today (Nov.20).

It’s entitled “Sasco vs Assassin” and sees the deejay paying homage to his past and present monikers.

Assassin stormed onto the dancehall circuit in 2001 and evolved into Agent Sasco through his own personal maturation. The EP, his fifth release, is his take on the hybrid sound of Afrobeats and dancehall.

With five tracks, the EP’s guest list reflects Agent Sasco’s revered reputation as a respected artist amongst his peers.

Top tier acts such as Sean Paul, Chronixx, and Kranium are featured guests on the project.

Last week, Agent Sasco released the remix as the first track on the Loco Riddim compilation, accompanied by new material by Elephant Man, Chronixx, Kelissa, Mr. Williamz, and I Waata over the Teflonzincfence instrumental.