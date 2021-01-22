Agent Sasco now a Brand Ambassador for Recycling Partners of Jamaica

Recycling Partners of Jamaica (RPJ), has announced  Recording Artiste Agent Sasco as their new brand ambassador.
The partnership was formally inked at the company’s Retirement Road headquarters in Kingston on Monday.
The entertainer said it was a perfect fit as he had a keen interest in environmental issues.
As part of his role as the company’s new brand ambassador, Agent Sasco will feature in advertising campaigns and commercials.
Sasco is best known for hit singles Banks of the Hope,  Winning Right Now, and many others.

2020 Break out artist on the rise

