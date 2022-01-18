Agent Sasco Hits Back at Critic who Compares Assassin to Agent Sasco

Dancehall luminary Jeffrey Campbell better known as Agent Sasco, came out verbally swinging after a female fan took to Twitter to voice her concerns about the entertainer’s recent rebranding.

According to her, Assassin was a significantly more appealing artiste than his current pseudonym Agent Sasco.

“Personally think Assassin badder than Agent Sasco… the rebrand just wasn’t it for true Assassin fans…like myself,” she wrote.

After acknowledging the tweet, the “Girls Gone Wild” hitmaker took a screenshot of the post, redacted her name before responding via Instagram in defence of his revamped musical persona,

“NEWSFLASH ‼️ Assassin to Agent Sasco was not merely ‘rebranding.’ It was a ‘Mental Revamp.’ I decided my work should reflect my values and beliefs. So if you expect me to produce material from a 19 yr old “Assassin” perspective…good luck with that. Oh btw… Don’t expect me to release songs promoting murder nor anything to further societal decay either. #SascoVSAssassin,” he replied.

Sasco, known for his stellar performances and lyrical prowess, released an EP in 2020 titled Sasco vs Assassin. The project featured appearances from several local acts.