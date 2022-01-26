Africa Cup of Nations Quarter-final to be Moved after Eight Die in Crash Outside the Stadium

The Africa Cup of Nations quarter-final due to be held at the Olembe Stadium on Sunday will be moved after a fatal crash outside the ground on Monday.

At least eight people were killed and 38 injured as fans struggled to get access to a match between hosts Cameroon and Comoros in Yaounde.

All Nations Cup matches will remember victims with a minute’s silence.

The Confederation of African Football and world governing body Fifa have sent condolences to the affected families.

Two children, aged eight and 14, were among the dead, and seven people were seriously injured in the crash.

Caf president Patrice Motsepe visited injured supporters in hospital and the scene outside the Olembe Stadium on Tuesday, and later said he was “sad and hurt” by the incident.

Motsepe added that Caf must take responsibility for the crush along with the local organising committee and the Cameroonian government.

The Olembe Stadium, newly constructed to host the tournament, has a capacity of 60,000 but was not meant to be more than 80% full because of Covid-19 restrictions.

However, match officials were quoted as saying that as many as 50,000 people were trying to attend Monday’s match.

The ground held the opening ceremony and is due to host a semi-final and the Nations Cup final on Sunday, 6 February.

Sunday’s quarter-final is now set to be played at the Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium in Yaounde instead.

Cameroon captain Vincent Aboubakar issued a statement on behalf of the squad, saying the Indomitable Lions “deeply wail” after hearing about fatalities and injuries.

Football’s world governing body Fifa has sent its “deepest condolences” to families and friends of the victims of a crash outside a stadium at the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

Cameroonian President Paul Biya ordered an investigation into the “tragic incident”, while Caf is in “constant communication” with the Cameroonian government and the local organizing committee and has also launched its own investigation.