AFP Charges Alleged Western Australian Loan Shark

A 60-year-old man was charged with 17 offences after an AFP investigation into debt bondage and loan sharking allegations.

The man allegedly had control of 16 foreign passports that were not in his name and he was holding them as surety for loans he provided, despite not being a licensed moneylender.

He is expected to face Perth Magistrates Court on June 17 (Australian time).

Police arrested and charged the man in March after an extensive investigation, which was supported by Australian Border Force (ABF).

Officers found 15 foreign passports and other identification material during a search of his Victoria Park property linked to the man. Another person’s passport was allegedly found at the man’s Bentley home.

Police used this evidence to inform further inquiries, before charging the 60-year-old in March for allegedly providing illegal high-interest loans for several years.

The man, from Bentley has been charged with improper possession of a foreign travel document, 15 counts of improper control of a foreign travel document and engaging in credit activity not holding a licence authorising the person to engage in the credit activity.

AFP Senior Constable Steve Proud said the man had targeted vulnerable foreigners, mostly females, and took their travel documents as security for the debts.

The interest rate on some loans was allegedly 10 per cent on the outstanding balance and interest was charged every seven days.

“We urge people not to deal with unlicensed money lenders because exploitative interest rates make it difficult to repay loans,” Constable Proud said.

Not having control of your own passport until you repay a loan is a form of debt bondage and closely related to human trafficking activity, and it is illegal.

“People who don’t speak English fluently or don’t know many people in Australia can be more vulnerable to being exploited. The AFP understands it can be incredibly difficult for victims to come forward, however there is help available.

“We urge anyone with information about these types of offences to contact police.”

ABF Commander Operations West, James Copeman, said ABF officers remained steadfast in their pursuit of those who exploited vulnerable people through these illegal methods.

“Holding the passport of a person as security for a debt undermines personal freedom and affects the ability for people to make choices for themselves, which is simply not acceptable to the Australian community,” Commander Copeman said.