Adelphi Police Station Officially Reopened

The Adelphi Police Station in St. James, which was rehabilitated at a cost of $47.3 million, has been officially reopened.

The facility was opened by National Security Minister and Deputy Prime Minister, Hon. Dr. Horace Chang at a ceremony held on Friday (July 9), on the station grounds.

The facility received infrastructural support under the Jamaica Social Investment Fund (JSIF) Poverty Reduction Programme, through grant funding from the European Union (EU).

The upgraded station now boasts a criminal investigation branch, three administration offices, a female dormitory and three restrooms. There has also been a comprehensive rehabilitation of the main lobby areas, the barracks and the kitchen areas.

Speaking at the official opening ceremony, Dr. Chang said significant investments have been made by the Government to enhance the effectiveness and efficiency of Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF).

“We continue to reposition the Jamaica Constabulary Force and to ensure that they are provided with the kind of facilities so they can work in a level of comfort, [and] also receive community members who seek to deal with the police in a customer service and user friendly [environment that] is also fit for purpose,” Dr. Chang said

“While we will have some stations still in bad shape, they (police officers) are aware of the commitment of this government to continue the plan to improve the entire environment of the police,” he added.

The National Security Minister informed that the JCF has been undergoing a strategic transformation, which is having a positive impact in terms of deployment and training.

He also called on the public to support the police, as they strive to achieve public safety, good order and safe communities.

“Public support not only by the community, but by those in positions of responsibility and leadership is necessary to ensure we take the police to where it ought to be. Any attempt to belittle the police undermines the work that is being done,” Dr. Chang said.

For his part, Commissioner of Police, Major General Antony Anderson, welcomed the upgraded facility, noting that the station will provide a good working environment for effective policing.

He noted that the facility will improve service delivery to the community.

“The police station is a JCF station, but it really belongs to the community. The purpose of this is to deliver service to the community. The community should feel compelled and free to come to us, not just policing matters, but for concerns,” he stated.

Chairman of JSIF, Dr. Wayne Henry in his address, thanked the EU for implementing the Poverty Reduction Programme and for their commitment to the development of Jamaica.

Meanwhile, President of the Adelphi Community Development Committee, Treshorna Huie, in expressing gratitude, assured that the citizens will play their part to support the policing efforts of the JCF.

The station serves some 15,000 residents from communities such as, Dumfries, Adelphi, Somerton, Content, Paisley and Chatham.