Adele says Album not Entirely about Recent Divorce

British singer Adele has opened up about her separation from then husband Simon Konecki to whom she was married for about a year, and how she’s healing from the heartbreak and moving forward.

“I was just going through the motions and I wasn’t happy…Neither of us did anything wrong,” Adele told the publication.

She and Konecki kept their split “to ourselves for a very long time.

Adele explained that the former couple lives near each other, share custody of their son and that they often host family movie nights.

While many would consider her upcoming LP to be a “divorce album” given her recent separation, Adele clarifies that it’s not exactly that.