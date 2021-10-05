Adele plans major return with new Single ‘Easy On Me’ Oct. 15

British Superstar Adele is reportedly looking to air a TV special around the release of her upcoming fourth album.

The speculation comes after the singer revealed earlier today that she is set to return October 15 with long-awaited comeback single ‘Easy On Me’.

According to Vulture, Adele’s team have been approaching a number of networks and streaming platforms with a view to airing a TV special alongside the release of the album.

The report adds that no network is officially attached to the project yet, and that “talks are still in the exploratory stage”.

The announcement of ‘Easy On Me’, which will mark the singer’s first new music since her third album ’25’ was released in 2015, comes after fan and media speculation that a new album called ’30’ is incoming.