Adele Confirms New Album title & Release Date

Adele has confirmed the title of her fourth studio album and when the much anticipated LP will be released.

The British Superstar took to Instagram today to reveal that her new album will be called ’30’.

This comes after billboards bearing the number “30” appeared in a number of cities earlier this month, leading fans to speculate that it was the title of Adele’s forthcoming album.

In her post, Adele also announced that the follow-up to 2015’s ’25’ will arrive on November 19.

The release date for ’30’ is the same as the original date for Taylor Swift’s ‘Red (Taylor’s Version)’.