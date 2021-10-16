Adele breaks Spotify Record with Easy On Me

.Adele’s first single since 2016, “Easy on Me,” has officially broken the Spotify record for the most streams in a single day less than 24 hours since its release.
Spotify has not yet specified the exact number of streams the song has accumulated, but the Twitter account Chart Data wrote that “Easy on Me” and BTS’ “Butter” now share the two biggest Spotify single-day streaming counts, with over 20 million each.
“Easy on Me” dropped Friday.

“30,” Adele’s first album since 2015’s “25,” is due Nov. 19.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

T Rizzy D Covenant Ft. Troxie Q - Treat her like a Queen (Official Music Video)

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews.com

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com