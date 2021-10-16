Adele breaks Spotify Record with Easy On Me

.Adele’s first single since 2016, “Easy on Me,” has officially broken the Spotify record for the most streams in a single day less than 24 hours since its release.

Spotify has not yet specified the exact number of streams the song has accumulated, but the Twitter account Chart Data wrote that “Easy on Me” and BTS’ “Butter” now share the two biggest Spotify single-day streaming counts, with over 20 million each.

“Easy on Me” dropped Friday.

“30,” Adele’s first album since 2015’s “25,” is due Nov. 19.