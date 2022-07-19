Adelaide Man Jailed for Possessing Hundreds of Child Abuse Images

A 58-year-old Adelaide man was today sentenced to three years’ imprisonment in the District Court of South Australia for multiple child abuse offences, including the possession of hundreds of images and videos containing child abuse material.

The South Australia Joint Anti Child Exploitation Team (JACET) launched an investigation into the man in October 2019 after receiving a report from the United States’ National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC).

The report contained details about an online user accessing and sharing child abuse material, which SA JACET investigators identified as the man from the state’s Mid-North.

A search warrant was executed at the man’s home on May 14, 2020, where a digital forensics examiner located child abuse material on several mobile phones.

Three mobile phones were seized and were subject to further forensic examinations which identified hundreds of images and dozens of video files containing child abuse material.

The man was charged with possessing or controlling child abuse material accessed or obtained using a carriage service, using a carriage service to access child pornography material.

Detective Acting Superintendent Rachel Ball said the investigation highlighted how closely police around the world worked together to combat the exploitation and abuse of children.

“Our common goal is to protect children, wherever they live, and to ensure anyone who tries to harm them is identified and brought before the courts,” she said.

“This is not a victimless crime. Children are not commodities to be used for the abhorrent gratification of sexual predators. Viewing and sharing this material creates an environment where others will seek to abuse children to service this sickening demand.”