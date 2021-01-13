Adeina Mcgeachy Missing, from Manchester

Twenty-four-year-old Adeina Mcgreachy of Poinciana Heights, Knockpatrick in Manchester has been missing since Sunday, January 10.

She is of brown complexion, medium build and about 168 centimetres (5 feet 6 inches) tall.

Reports are that Mcgeachy was last seen at her home. Her mode of dress at the time she went missing is unknown. She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Adeina Mcgeachy is being asked to contact Mandeville Police at 876-962-2250, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest Police Station.

