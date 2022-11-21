Action Packed First Day of AMG Packaging Buccaneers Memorial Golf Tournament

AMG Packaging Buccaneers Memorial Golf Tournament: Over one hundred of Jamaica’s local pros and amateur golfers and a sprinkling of foreigners teed off at the Caymanas Golf Club in St. Catherine for the AMG Packaging Buccaneers Memorial Golf Tournament which will end on Sunday.
Orville Christie posted an impressive three under par 69 to lead the pros at the end of the first round. His scorecard showed an unblemished front nine of three under par 33 after copping three birdies on holes two, six and seven. He followed up with two birdies and two bogeys to maintain his three under par score at the end of the round.
Garth Howell with two over par 74 and Joel Campbell, three over par 75 were in second and third place respectively.
Robert Sterling of Canada and Dr. Mark Newnham currently lead the Men & Men Senior 0-6 category after posting four over par 76 each. Rocco Lopex, Paul Leyow and Zachary Chong were all tied for the third spot. They all scored eight over par 80.
The top three in the Men & Men Senior 7-12 section were Nigel Davey, Noah Azan and Metry Seaga with scores of 87, 90 and 92. Cedrick Blair also scored 92 to be tied with Seaga for third.
The other male category, the Men Super Senior 0-12 saw Michael Gleichman (75) with a one shot lead over former Jamaica Golf Association (JGA) president Wayne Chai Chong (76) while Mike Boyd (79) was three strokes further back in third position.
The JGA president Jodi Munn-Barrow returned to the course after a period of inactivity. She posted 10 over par 82 to lead the Ladies category over Michelle McCreath who scored 14 over par 86 for the first round.
The golfers will tee off on Sunday for the final round, starting at 8:00 am.
Proceeds of the charity tournament will go towards the Laws Street Trade Training Centre in downtown Kingston.