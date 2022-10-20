Accused Thief Charged in Portland

Thirty-year-old Rohan Williams, otherwise called Travis, a cabinet maker of Anchovy Land Settlement Road, Portland has been charged with Shop-breaking, Larceny and Receiving Stolen Property following an incident at Black Rock district, Portland on Sunday, October 16.
Reports are that about 10:15 p.m., the operator of a bar securely locked up the business establishment and went home. The following morning, it was discovered that the bar was broken into and approximately JM$ $600,000 and personal items were stolen.
It was reported to the police and an investigation was launched. Williams was identified as a suspect and later arrested and subsequently charged. His court date is being arranged.