Accused Hitmen in Geddes Murder Charged

Detectives in Trelawny say they have finally laid criminal charges against men they

believe to be the hitmen behind the contract killing of Tamara Geddes, the 36-year-

old woman from the parish, who was murdered in June, at her home in Reserve

district.

Both men who were picked up in Hanover during the month of August, have been

identified as 24-year-old Brian Shelly, and 23-year-old, Rexon Knott, both of

Norwood, St James.

The hitmen were charged last weekend, after which they confessed that they were

contracted by Owen Irving, who paid them the sum of $100,000 on behalf of Nadeen

Geddes, to kill her sister Tamara.

The two hitmen are scheduled to appeared in court on Wednesday, October 14, to

answer to charges of murder and conspiracy to murder.

Recently, detectives in Trelawny reported that a fifth person had been changed in

relations to the contract murder of Tamara Geddes.

The accused 55-year-old Owen Irving, farmer of Hampton district and Salt Spring ,St

James, who was charged with murder and conspiracy to murder, also confessed

during an interview that he collected $250,000 from another female , who is also now

in custody, to hire a hitman to kill Tamara Geddes

It would appear that Irving also took, for himself, a portion of the cash that was given

to him to pay the hit-mem.

Prior to Irving’s arrest, the female in question 33-year-old, Tashana Young,

unemployed of Salt Spring community in St James, along with 39-year-old, Nadeen

Geddes, the older sister of the deceased woman, and her two daughters, one who is

identified as 21-year-old daughter Shanice Ruddock, and the other who is under

aged, were all remanded into custody when they appeared in the Trelawny Parish

Court.

The four accused who appeared before the court to answer to charges of murder

and conspiracy to murder, are scheduled to be brought back to court next week.

Nadeen Geddes confessed to the police that she was the one who put up the money

to have a hitman murder her own sister, while Young and Irving, acted as the

couriers, and transported the cash from Nadeen to the contract killer.

Reports are that about 8:30 on Friday, June 19, Geddes and her 10-year-old

daughter were at home when a masked man who was armed with a handgun forced

his way inside the house, and held them at gunpoint.

The gunman demanded money, and proceeded to rob Geddes of $16,000 in cash,

and her two cell phones. He then attempted to rape Geddes, but when his demands

were not met, he opened fire killing her on the spot.