Accountant Accused of Stealing Over $1.2M from Teacher’s College

A St. James accountant who was arrested and charged after $1.2 million vanished from a prominent teacher’s college in Montego Bay has decided to attempt alternative dispute resolution.

Claudine Clarke-Williams appeared before the St. James Parish Court on Wednesday with her attorney-at-law Noel Butler to face a charge of larceny as a servant.

An representative from the institution who was present in court at the hearing on Wednesday said the school was willing to resolve the matter through mediation, and Clarke-Williams concurred.

Presiding parish judge Sasha-Smith-Ashley then issued specific instructions to the parties before extending the accused woman’s bail until September 30, when the case returns to court.

Clarke-Williams, who was an accountant at the Sam Sharpe Teacher’s College, is alleged to have stolen over $1.2 million from the institution.

The incident came to light during an audit when the money could not be accounted for.