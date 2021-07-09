Accident Involving JUTC Bus Leaves Four injured in Lakes Pen, St Catherine

Four people are now at hospital nursing injuries, following a motor vehicle accident that occurred along the Lakes Pen Road, near the Wisynco factory in St Catherine this morning (July 9).

According to police sources, the accident took place at around 8:25 a.m. and involved a Jamaica Urban Transit Company (JUTC) bus and a white station wagon motorcar.

The conditions of the injured persons are unknown, however, blood was found inside the car.

According to an eyewitness, the car was attempting to overtake the bus as it was turning off the main road.

The front and left passenger sides of the car, which was jammed between the bus and some trees, were extensively damaged.