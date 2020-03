Mckoy’s News is now receiving information of a near-deadly crash; where two persons have been seriously injured and have been rushed to receive medical attention.

It is being reported that between the hours f four and five p.m. a man was overtaking a long line of traffic and slammed head-on in a Toyota Iris coming in the opposite direction.

The incident took place on Top Road, Montego Bay, St. James.

It is not clear if the persons who were injured came from both cars.

More Information to come.