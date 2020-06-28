Accident at Flint River

Accident at Flint River
Curious onlookers gathered at the Flint River area of Hanover on Friday, June 26 to look at a major accident involving two motor cars.

 According to an eyewitness, it is alleged that a motor car that was earlier involved in a crash at Sandy Bay in the parish.

One of the vehicles involved in the accident could be seen upside down badly damaged. Here are a few photos from the accident scene in Flint River. The drivers were taken to the hospital for treatment, but up to the time of posting this story, their condition was not known.

